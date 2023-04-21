Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Down 5.3%

Apr 21st, 2023

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMABGet Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.02 and last traded at $78.82. 81,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 63,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMABGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.6197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.96%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

