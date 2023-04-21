Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Down 5.3%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.02 and last traded at $78.82. 81,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 63,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.6197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.96%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

