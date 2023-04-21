Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

