Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 0.4 %
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.