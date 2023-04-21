Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,999 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 788.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 315,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

