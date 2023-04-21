Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,841 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

