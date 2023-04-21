Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,094 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2,036.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. 55,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.