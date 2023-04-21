Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.37. 253,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.