Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 281.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.19. 120,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.47. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $232.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

