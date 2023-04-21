Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 640,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

