Guggenheim Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $184.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $181.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $130.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at $762,899,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.