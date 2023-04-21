Guild Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

