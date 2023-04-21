Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. 219,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

