Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance comprises approximately 1.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO John Kline bought 8,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO John Kline bought 8,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ogens bought 5,400 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMFC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,361. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

