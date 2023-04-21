Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 70,635 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,635 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after buying an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,081,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,795,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. 4,314,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,473,154. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $45,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,767,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,796,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $45,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,767,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,796,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,167,264 shares of company stock worth $3,798,235. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

