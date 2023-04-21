Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $13.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guild Stock Performance

Shares of Guild stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Guild has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Guild alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 70,539 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.