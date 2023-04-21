HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $294.02 and last traded at $285.79, with a volume of 829700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.87.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.