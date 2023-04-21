Head-To-Head Contrast: Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) versus Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% Textainer Group 38.20% 18.82% 3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Upbound Group and Textainer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Textainer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upbound Group and Textainer Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 116.45 Textainer Group $810.01 million 1.94 $309.42 million $6.12 5.87

Textainer Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upbound Group. Textainer Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Textainer Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Textainer Group pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Textainer Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Textainer Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Textainer Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers. The Container Management segment manages a fleet of containers for and on behalf of owners. The Container Resale segment focuses on the sale of containers purchased for resale. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

