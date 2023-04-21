HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,343. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get HEICO alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in HEICO by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEICO Price Performance

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $171.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.70. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.