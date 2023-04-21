Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,346. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,788.06% and a negative return on equity of 171.90%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.