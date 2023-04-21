Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,346. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,788.06% and a negative return on equity of 171.90%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) by 8,297.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

