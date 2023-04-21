Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

