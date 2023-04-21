Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.99. 3,478,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.