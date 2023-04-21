Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE HP opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 83,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

