Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 414,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $69.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Heritage Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

