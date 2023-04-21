Hermez Network Price Hits $4.97 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $181.45 million and $273,617.57 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00017716 BTC on exchanges.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.9895392 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $301,805.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

