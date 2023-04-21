Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $165.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hess Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $105,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 390.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 219,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 174,347 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. Hess has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

