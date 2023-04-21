Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hilltop Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 145,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hilltop by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

