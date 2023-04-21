Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Update

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of HIMX remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 467,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,263. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $129,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

