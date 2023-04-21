Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $7.09 on Friday, reaching $184.18. 68,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,212. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $182.40 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Stories

