HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.02 Million

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market capitalization of $895.59 million and $4.02 million worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

