Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 87,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,044. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.