Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.15) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 248 ($3.07) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.40 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.50 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

In other news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08), for a total value of £395,496.66 ($489,415.49). Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

