Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

