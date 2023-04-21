Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HFBL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.72%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $42,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

