Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 2.6%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 21,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.30.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

