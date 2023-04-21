Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $92.96 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $92.96 million and approximately $72.48 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00006823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.85901517 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $38,932,493.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

