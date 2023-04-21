Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $133.21 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.79 or 0.00035052 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $133.21 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00053376 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,602,675 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.