Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as low as C$2.31. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$620.88 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

