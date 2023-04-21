Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

