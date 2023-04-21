Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 988,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Shares of HII traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.42. The stock had a trading volume of 111,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.41 and its 200 day moving average is $224.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

