Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

