Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 6.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.55. 3,432,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,152,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.19.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 161.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.