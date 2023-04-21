HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. HSBC lowered their target price on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE HUYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

