IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IES by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IES by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. IES has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $865.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IESC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

