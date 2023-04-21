iExec RLC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.18 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $121.39 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,362.22 or 1.00161434 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.62251112 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,312,355.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

