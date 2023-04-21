IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.71

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.71 and traded as low as $15.44. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 961 shares trading hands.

IF Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

IF Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp comprises approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

