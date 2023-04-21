Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 6,986 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 952,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. 698,955 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

