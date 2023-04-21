Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,468 shares of company stock worth $22,014,337 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.79. 479,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

