Ignite Planners LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 315.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.14. 64,337,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,957,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.15. The company has a market cap of $520.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $344.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

