Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.59. 1,852,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

