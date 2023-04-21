Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. 89,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

