Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,201. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

